UMaine women’s basketball team hopes to start new home streak

UMaine athletics | BDN

• February 4, 2020 11:59 pm

Women’s College Basketball

MAINE vs. VERMONT

Time, site: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 9-14 (5-4 America East), Vermont 10-12 (4-5)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 61-34, UMaine 65-47 on 1/22/20

Key players: Maine — 5-5 G Dor Saar (11.6 points, 4.3 assists per game), 5-8 G Anne Simon (11.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.5 steals), 5-11 F Maeve Carroll (10.5 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 2.3 apg), 5-4 G Maddy McVicar (8.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg), 5-9 G Kelly Fogarty (7.7 ppg), 5-11 G Anna Kahelin (3.1 ppg); Vermont — 6-3 F Hanna Crymble (17 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 2 blocks), 5-9 G Josie Larkins (12.6 ppg, 2.9 apg), 5-8 G Emma Utterback (11.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.2 apg), 6-1 F Delaney Richason (7.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg), 6-2 F Carly Whiteside (2.4 ppg)

Game notes: UMaine has won the last six meetings and 13 of the last 14 against UVM. The Black Bears also own a nine-game home winning streak over the Catamounts. Crymble is one of America East’s best post players. She leads the league in rebounding and is second in points. UMaine has won 21 of its last 22 home conference games but lost its last conference game at the Cross Center (74-54) to the University of Maryland Baltimore County on Jan. 26. Saar is second in the conference in assists per game. Vermont snapped a three-game losing streak with a 52-36 victory over Albany on Saturday. UMaine beat Hartford 69-52 the same day. Carroll had 23 points and 15 rebounds, both career highs, in the victory over Vermont in Burlington two weeks ago. UMaine held UVM to 33.3 percent shooting. Vermont has a distinct height advantage so the Black Bears will try to force the tempo and beat the Catamounts up the court. UMaine had an 18-5 edge in points off turnovers last time.