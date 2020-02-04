South Portland to dog owners: pick up the waste

CBS 13 | WGME CBS 13 | WGME

• February 4, 2020 7:48 am

Bags filled with dog waste have been seen littering public beaches and parks in South Portland.

It’s gotten so bad, visitors to Willard Beach and nearby parks have begun to take notice.

South Portland’s park ranger, Kristina Ertzner, said the dog waste raises health concerns.

“There’s a lot of bacteria in dog waste,” Ertzner said. “Some kids fall, they think it’s dirt, they get it on their hand, it can end up in their mouth. It does carry all different kinds of worms and things that can potentially be dangerous, so it is easier to just pick it up and we don’t have to worry about any of those health concerns.”

She said some of the waste gets picked up and placed into a bag, but then the bag doesn’t get thrown away, causing a cleanup delay.

The city is urging dog owners to clean up the mess.