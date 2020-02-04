Nation
February 04, 2020
Nation

Iowa Democrats begin releasing caucus results

Elise Amendola | AP
Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, right, and his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, left, greet people at a campaign event, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Hampton, N.H.
The Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Democratic Party is releasing initial and incomplete results of Monday’s Democratic caucuses after a daylong delay sparked by technical problems.

Three sets of results will be reported. They are the “first alignment” of caucusgoers, the “final alignment” and the number of “state delegate equivalents” won by each candidate.

The Associated Press will declare the winner of the Iowa caucuses based on the number of state delegate equivalents each candidate receives.

That’s because Democrats choose their overall nominee based on delegates.

While the other results provide insights into the process, state delegate equivalents have the most direct bearing on the metric Democrats use to pick their nominee.

 

Comments

