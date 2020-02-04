Police searching for Lewiston man missing since Saturday

Courtesy of the Lewiston Police Department via CBS 13 Courtesy of the Lewiston Police Department via CBS 13

• February 4, 2020 12:48 pm

Police are searching for a Lewiston man who has not been seen since Saturday.

Richard Anthony Luiz Jr., 37, was last seen leaving his Lincoln Street home about 7:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the Lewiston Police Department.

Luiz was last seen wearing blue jeans, a tattered blue Carhartt sweatshirt and brown sneakers, and he may possibly have with him a black leather jacket with fur inside, police said.

He is 6 feet tall, weighs between 155 to 170 pounds and has brown eyes. Luiz recently shaved his brown hair and facial hair.

Family members are concerned because Luiz left without his cellphone or glasses. He said he was going for a walk and would be back, but has yet to return home.

Anyone with information about Luiz’s whereabouts can call the Lewiston Police Department at 784-6421, ext. 1.