Charges dismissed against Peter Vigue after ref shot with cannon at football game

Courtesy of Cianbro Corp. Courtesy of Cianbro Corp.

• February 4, 2020 8:48 am

Two charges filed against Peter Vigue , chairman of the board at Pittsfield-based Cianbro Corp., stemming from an incident with a small cannon at a Maine Maritime Academy football game last fall have been dismissed.

A third charge — possessing or discharging a firearm on or near a school property — will be dismissed if Vigue stays out of trouble for the next six months, according to documents filed with an Ellsworth court.

Vigue, 72, also has agreed to pay $250 in court costs and to donate $1,000 to the Ellsworth VFW Post 109 as part of a deal with the Hancock County district attorney’s office.

Matthew Foster, district attorney for Hancock County, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Walter McKee and Josh Tardy, Vigue’s co-defense attorneys, did not return phone messages Tuesday morning seeking comment.

Vigue of Pittsfield is accused of firing a small cannon at Sept. 21, 2019, game in Castine and striking and injuring a referee.

Vigue was indicted in December by a Hancock County grand jury on criminal charges of aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm and possessing or discharging a firearm on a school property. The aggravated assault and reckless conduct charges were dismissed in a deal reached with Foster’s office last week.

Vigue, a Maine Maritime alumnus, had brought the cannon to the game and, as part of a school tradition, discharged it after MMA’s team scored, Foster has said. A wad of an unidentified substance was fired from the cannon and struck the referee in the head as he was walking near the edge of the field during the second half of the game.

The referee was taken to a hospital but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

The incident was captured on video and posted online by local media.

Vigue served as CEO of Cianbro from 2001 to 2018, when he stepped down from that role to be replaced by his son, Peter “Andi” Vigue. The elder Vigue, who has been with Cianbro for 50 years, has stayed on as chairman of the board, a post he has held since 2008.

Foster has said the referee has “not been cooperative” with the investigation.

The aggravated assault and reckless conduct charges are class B and C felonies, respectively. The firearm possession charge is a class E misdemeanor.

If he had been convicted, Vigue could have been sentenced to serve up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine on the aggravated assault charge, and up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine on the reckless conduct charge.