Bangor
February 04, 2020
Bangor Latest News | Ranked-Choice Voting | Bangor Metro | Snow Fleas | Today's Paper
Bangor

How much do you know about movies that take place in Maine?

Brian Swartz | BDN
Brian Swartz | BDN
This Maine lighthouse is featured in the 1994 Tom Hanks film "Forrest Gump."
By Lindsay Putnam, BDN Staff

The Oscars are this weekend, and while just one Maine-set film (“The Lighthouse”) is nominated in any category — and another, the short film “Sometimes, I Think About Dying” was shot in Maine and made it on a short list — there’s a long history of Maine at the movies. Let’s test your knowledge of the Pine Tree State on the silver screen with these trivia questions.

Stumped? You can find the answers to this week’s trivia in the comments section of this story.

Want more Maine trivia? Test your knowledge here.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like