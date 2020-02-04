National Politics
February 04, 2020
At least 50 percent of Iowa results to come Tuesday

Charlie Neibergall | AP
Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten, right, wave to supporters at a caucus night campaign rally, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.
The Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Democratic Party said it plans to release at least 50 percent of results from Monday’s caucuses on Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m.

Party chairman Troy Price told presidential campaigns on a conference call that “we are going to release the majority of results that we have by 4 p.m. today.”

Technical problems have delayed the release of results from the first-in-the-nation contest, leaving campaigns and the public in the dark.

Price said the party is collecting paper records from more than 1,600 caucus sites “to make sure we have all of the documented information in place.”

 

