Raiders to make push for Brady, who vows he’s ‘not going anywhere’

Mark Humphrey | AP Mark Humphrey | AP

• February 3, 2020 9:19 am

There’s a chance New England Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady could hit the free agent market. If that happens, the Las Vegas Raiders will be there waiting.

The Raiders are expected to make a push for the six-time Super Bowl champion if he does not re-sign with the Patriots and hits free agency, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Brady ran a Super Bowl trick play of sorts on Sunday without putting on a uniform.

The 42-year-old longtime Patriots quarterback can become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when his contract ends in March, and he gave New England a fright in a commercial during the first half of Sunday’s game.

“They say all good things must come to an end, that the best just know when to walk away,” Brady said in the ad, walking through an empty football stadium and hinting at a possible retirement.

Brady says he has a major announcement, the music cuts out — and then he reveals he’s reading a script for Hulu.

“Me,” Brady adds, “I’m not going anywhere.”

Brady attended Sunday’s Super Bowl and appeared on the field along with Patriots coach Bill Belichick and former teammates Rob Gronkowski, Randy Moss and Adam Vinatieri.

Brady has spent his entire 19-year career as a starting QB with the Patriots. Under Belichick, he has helped the New England team to nine Super Bowl appearances — the first of which came his very first year as the starting QB in 2001.

Since entering the league in 2000, he’s made 14 Pro Bowls and has been named Super Bowl MVP four times, among other achievements.

He is an icon in New England sports and Patriots ownership likely will not let him walk without making him an offer worth his while. The team is willing to make Brady a deal “in excess of” $30 million to keep him, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Raiders would like to put some money down on the revered No. 12, but they’re also not the only ones in the running.

The Chargers have also been reported among teams vying for Brady should he hit free agency.

The Associated Press also contributed to this report

...