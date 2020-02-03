Politics
February 03, 2020
Politics Latest News | 'Radical Educators' | Bangor Metro | Maine Tribes | Today's Paper
Politics

Maine senators want FDA chief to crack down on plant-based milk

Andrew Harnik | AP
Andrew Harnik | AP
U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King are seen in this April 2018 file photo.
The Associated Press

Maine’s two U.S. senators are among a group of lawmakers pushing for the federal government to crack down on the use of dairy terms on plant-based products.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King want U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn to work with the Congress to prevent what they see as misuse of dairy terms on products that contain no dairy. Collins and King joined a bipartisan group of seven senators in asking for Hahn’s help in late January.

The senators said the use of dairy terms such as milk on “imitation products in the marketplace” is confusing for consumers. “This is both unfair to our hardworking dairy farmers and problematic for consumers, making it harder for Americans to make educated decisions regarding what they feed themselves and their families,” the senators wrote.

The International Food Information Council Foundation released survey results in 2018 that said “three-quarters of Americans understand that plant-based ‘milk’ products do not actually contain cow’s milk.”

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like