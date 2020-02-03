Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020: Dearly departed democracy, Elizabeth Warren has my vote, George Washington was right

• February 3, 2020 1:35 pm

Dearly departed democracy

Let us have a moment of silence for the deceased.

After a long struggle, the last gasp was heard Feb. 1, 2020. It had been a good country, even a great country. The people would work together almost as often as they quarrelled and even when they argued they could agree that the law was supposed to be above politics.

The greedy and the power hungry killed it. The companies decided that rather than obey laws designed to help people, they’d just ship the factories overseas and sometimes even make the workers train their replacements. And the leaders did nothing.

The power hungry decided that the law would be their say. Just because a judge needed to be replaced was no reason to let the president they didn’t like appoint a new one. Oh no, we have to wait until we win the next election and get our guy in charge, then we can appoint the right judge who will think like us. Fairness was killed for power.

The new president did some things that might have been bad. He claimed innocence of course. And so the leaders of the Senate decided it was easier to just agree, and not hear from witnesses, who might have had facts to present. Or not, but no matter — if we never hear the information, we don’t have to think about it.

So now we have the new United States of America: no justice or law, just politics. No fairness or concern for people, just the rich running amok. I miss the old U.S.

Peter Beitzell

Bangor

Warren has my vote

The good news is that Maine is a Super Tuesday primary state and our votes will really matter this year.

The bad news is that we are all chasing our tails on the “electability” issue. Let’s stop trying to game how others will vote. On primary day, we’re meant to vote for the Democratic candidate we think will make the best president. I’ll be voting for Elizabeth Warren. She embodies everything I want to see in our next president: integrity, stellar intelligence, the ability and desire to listen and learn from the experts, class and respect for our allies.

Warren’s career has been dedicated to exposing and then fighting against the rigged system that we all live in now. She has solid, meticulously detailed plans to claw back some of what we’ve lost in the past 40 or so years.

How will we pay for all of this? With an entirely fair wealth tax. Picture Camden Harbor on a sparkling summer day, boats of every size afloat. Now watch as an obscenely huge yacht glides into the harbor. That lone guy at the wheel on the vast, empty deck? Warren is proposing that in order to fund these vital, game-changing plans, he be taxed 2 cents on the dollar per year, on his wealth over $50 million. I think he can afford it, don’t you?

On March 3, let’s show the nation that in addition to being the most beautiful state, Maine is the smartest one. Vote for Elizabeth Warren.

Siobhan Kelly

Camden

Washington was right

These are extraordinary times. In contrast to our hard-working people, the highly partisan Republican Senate, with the exception of only Sens. Susan Collins and Mitch Romney, disgraced us with a shameful dereliction of duty. By refusing witnesses and evidence, they acted as fixers, covering up the truth, and America is worse for it. This disgraceful failure was predicted by George Washington in his final address of 1796:

“Let me now … warn you in the most solemn manner against the baneful effects of the spirit of party generally … This spirit, unfortunately, is inseparable from our nature, having its root in the strongest passions of the human mind. It exists under different shapes in all governments, more or less stifled, controlled, or repressed; but, in those of the popular form, it is seen in its greatest rankness, and is truly their worst enemy.

“The alternate domination of one faction over another, sharpened by the spirit of revenge, natural to party dissension … is itself a frightful despotism. But this leads at length to a more formal and permanent despotism. The disorders and miseries which result gradually incline the minds of men to seek security and repose in the absolute power of an individual; and sooner or later the chief of some prevailing faction, more able or more fortunate than his competitors, turns this despotism to the purposes of his own elevation, on the ruins of public liberty.”

Republican senators denied us the truth, modeling and perpetuating the ugliest partisan power. In their high cowardice, they abdicated their duty. Acquittal is an impossible result from this corrupt process.

Lisa Tuttle

Whitefield

...