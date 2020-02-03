York
February 03, 2020
York Latest News | Bangor Killing | Bangor Metro | Central Maine Power | Today's Paper
York

2 Maine schools cancel classes due to flu outbreak

Robert F. Bukaty | AP
Robert F. Bukaty | AP
Buses await students in this 2017 file photo.
The Associated Press

Two schools in Maine canceled classes Monday because of the flu.

The Edna Libby Elementary School in Standish and Sanford Christian Academy in Sanford announced Sunday they would be closed to give employees more time to disinfect and clean school buildings.

Paul Penna, superintendent of School Administrative District 6, said Friday that 35 percent of the Edna Libby student body had called out sick. There are 280 students enrolled at the school.

The district announced the closure Sunday after officials consulted with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Penna said the school expects to open Tuesday.

Sanford Christian Academy said in a Facebook post that school officials decided to close the school for the day because “so many kids and teachers” had called out sick.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like