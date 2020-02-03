Woman who beat husband asks for sentence to be commuted

Courtesy of Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Courtesy of Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

• February 3, 2020 3:17 pm

PORTLAND, Maine— A Maine woman who beat her estranged husband with a softball bat is asking Gov. Janet Mills to commute the remainder of her 16-year sentence.

Linda Dolloff, 58, was convicted of attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault and false public alarm in the 2009 attack on her husband, Jeffrey Dolloff, as he slept at their Standish home.

The prosecution said she then shot herself to make it look like she also was a victim of a home invasion. The couple at the time had agreed to a divorce and slept in separate bedrooms.

Linda Dolloff’s attorney, Verne Paradie Jr., told the Portland Press Herald that his client has had no disciplinary issues during her incarceration and has become a mentor for younger inmates.

A petition for a commutation of the remainder of her prison sentence is now pending before the governor. A hearing has been scheduled for April 9 in front of a clemency panel that advises Mills.