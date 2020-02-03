NH man pulled from his car after it overturned in icy pond

Courtesy of the Hudson Police Department Courtesy of the Hudson Police Department

• February 3, 2020 11:52 am

A man was pulled from his vehicle after it overturned in an icy pond on Sunday in Hudson, New Hampshire.

Alexander Picard, 24, of Hudson was driving a 2017 Ford Fiesta south on Derry Street about 5:30 p.m. Sunday when he rear-ended a 2016 Honda CRV driven by 51-year-old Chris Columbus of Litchfield, according to the Hudson Police Department.

Picard’s Fiesta then careened across the northbound lane and down an embankment before it overturned in a pond, Hudson police said.

A man who witnessed the crash, 25-year-old Taylor Baker of Hudson, jumped into the pond along with other unidentified individuals who pulled Picard from the wreck, Hudson police said.

Columbus suffered minor injuries, but was not taken to a hospital. Alexander was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, where he was treated for minor injuries, according to police.

Baker was treated at the scene for minor injuries by the Hudson Fire Department.

After the crash, Picard was charged with operating under the influence of drugs, according to Hudson police. He was released on his own recognizance.

Picard was scheduled to be arraigned in 9th Circuit Court in Nashua on March 13.

