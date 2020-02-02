Monday, Feb. 3, 2020: Chaos and divisiveness, no one is above the law, time for Susan Collins to let someone else serve

• February 2, 2020 8:04 am

Chaos and divisiveness

I would urge every voter to read Saul Alinsky’s book ” Rules for Radicals,” which was published in 1971, to understand the attempt to remove our duly elected President Donald Trump, using the legal system and a compliant media to overwhelm the government in hopes of creating chaos and divisiveness.

This has been apparent with the border crisis and continues to no end with the impeachment inquiry. The Democrats willingly participate in projection and transference of wrongdoings that they themselves appear guilty of. In psychology, this transference occurs due to anger and hostile emotions, which can be seen on a daily basis from those pushing this dangerous agenda to remove Trump.

This, my friends, is socialism at work.

Phillip Pitula

Winterport

No one is above the law

By now, the world’s population knows about the impeachment of President Donald Trump. The U.S. House of Representatives have performed their constitutional duty in light of Trump’s violation of the highest office in America. There is no conspiracy or attempt to overthrow the presidency.

The witnesses, during the House impeachment hearings, were sworn to oath to tell the truth. Ask yourselves, what would these multiple witnesses have to gain by being totally dishonest? To be quite frank, I see the overwhelming dishonesty and “flip-flopping” coming directly from Trump and his administration.

I have seen the numbers of polling results about impeachment and removal. The slight majority of Americans who, according to some polls, believe Trump’s actions are impeachable have witnessed the U.S. Constitution interpreted correctly.

I voted for Trump, who I believed would make America better. His campaign promises have fallen terribly short. Also, I believe Trump has used “the highest office in the land” to greatly increase his and his family’s wealth and global power.

People, this is not, and must not, be viewed as a Republican versus Democrat situation. I have heard it asked, “If this president believes himself to be innocent, why not allow testimony?” Always remember, no one is above the law.

Timothy Bledsoe

Augusta

Bad acting in impeachment

Our government of, by and for the people has not been any of the above for decades — if not centuries. The elites rule, that’s why we have a republic, not a true democracy. Athenians knew the difference, but we do not nor do we seem to care.

If our so-called representatives would divest themselves of their perpetual corrosive ideology for 10 minutes, a true dialogue revolving around education, the deficit (and the military reasons for it), one of the worst health care systems on the planet and the corrupting influence of paid corporate lobbyists might ensue and solutions found for all the above. Perhaps the reason for the hatred proliferated by both parties for each other is merely a mask for the obvious: that the members of Congress are in over their heads where education, health care, influence of lobbyists and the deficit are concerned. And they may damn well know they are in over their tiny little heads, so they provide yet another a circus.

If you needed further evidence of the obvious, look to the latest performance art by both parties — the impeachment minuet of Donald Trump. This spectacle provides the politicians inexhaustible opportunities to pose before the cameras, primp before the masses and impose their egotism upon our patience.

Give them all Academy Awards for extremely bad acting, but for God’s sake don’t re-elect these malevolent clowns.

Frederick Mendel

Sherman

Time for Susan Collins to let someone else serve

The BDN recently reported that a national survey found U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine had the highest disapproval rating of any senator. I am not surprised by these survey results in the least. Collins has been in Washington too long, and I believe she no longer represents Mainers.

I have voted for politicians of all political stripes because, like most Mainers, I care more about who you are and what you stand for than about which letter follows your name on the ballot. In my opinion, Collins started off as someone who exemplified someone standing by their values, even when it went against her party’s majority. Unfortunately, that is no longer the case.

During a debate in 1996 as a candidate for her current seat, Collins pledged to only serve two terms because “12 years is long enough.” I could not agree more. It’s time for Collins to let someone else represent Mainers.

Stephanie Martin

Rockport