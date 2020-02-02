London police shoot man over ‘terrorism-related’ stabbings
The Associated Press •
Victoria Jones | PA via AP
Police attend the scene Sunday after an incident in Streatham, London. London police say officers shot a man during a “terrorism-related incident” that involved the stabbings of “a number of people.”
LONDON — London police say officers shot and killed a suspect in a terrorism-related stabbing incident that injured two people.
The Metropolitan Police Service said the incident in south London’s Streatham neighborhood on Sunday afternoon has been “fully contained.”
...
