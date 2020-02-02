It’s winter in Maine and these dogs are dressing the part

If you were in need of a mid-winter pick-me-up after a January that felt like it lasted a lifetime, folks in Camden had the remedy on Saturday: dozens of dogs strutting their best winter — and some not-so-winter — looks down the catwalk.
The “Dog Days of Winter” fashion show was part of Camden’s Winterfest, a weeklong series of winter-themed events that culminates next weekend with the 30th annual U.S. National Toboggan Championships at the Camden Snow Bowl.
The good boys and girls were of all breeds and sizes, wearing everything from fishermen’s sweaters and scarves to Hawaiin shirts and tutus. Despite gloomy skies and a light drizzle, the fashionable dogs kept spirits high.
“We just moved here from San Diego and we were preparing to stay inside all winter, but Camden has all these awesome things that are outside. We were excited to get out and about, even though we don’t typically dress our dog up. Though, my daughter would love to dress Minnie up all the time,” said one Camden resident whose daughter was walking their dog, Minnie, in the fashion show.
Here are some of the looks sported at the show.
Lauren Abbate | BDN
Zoey Hamer, of Winterport, walks her 160-pound St. Bernard, Maddy, down the catwalk sporting matching tropical gear.
Lauren Abbate | BDN
Huckleberry, a 10-year-old Bluetick/ Black and Tan Coonhound mix, wearing his "house sweater" for Saturday's fashion show.
Lauren Abbate | BDN
Golden Retriever Dempsey wearing a fisherman's sweater.
Lauren Abbate | BDN
Daisy May, a Golden Doodle, was dressed for the wet weather on Saturday.
Lauren Abbate | BDN
Dorothy and her dog, Minnie, wear matching homemade snowflake outfits at the Dog Days of Winter fashion show.
Lauren Abbate | BDN
Terry, a Beagle-mix, sported an all pink winter look, featuring mitten, socks and fur vest.
Lauren Abbate | BDN
Lulu, a Great Pyrenees mix, sports a scarf on top of all of her fur Saturday.
Lauren Abbate | BDN
Angus, a Golden Retriever, channeled summer vibes with with his Hawaiin shirt and sunglasses.
