Hartford uses second-half spurt to top UMaine men’s basketball team

• February 1, 2020 3:08 pm

Freshman guard Maurice Flowers scored 10 consecutive points during a decisive 14-0 second-half run on Saturday afternoon that led Hartford to a 55-49 America East men’s basketball victory over the University of Maine at the Memorial Gym in Orono.

Flowers finished with 15 points as Hartford improved to 13-10 overall and 6-2 in America East.

UMaine fell to 6-16, 2-6.

The 14-0 run gave Hartford a 47-33 lead as the Black Bears went 4:16 without a point.

Mark Ellison posted 13 points and Mirsoslav Staff contributed 12 points and nine rebounds. Hunter Marks added seven points and eight rebounds for the Hawks.

Sergio El Darwich’s 15 points led UMaine. He also grabbed six rebounds. Precious Okoh tallied eight points, Stephane Ingo netted seven and Andrew Fleming (game-high 13 rebounds) and Vigot Larsson chipped in with six each.

After a promising start during which the Black Bears built a 10-3 lead, the the hostss went stone cold. UMaine scored just eight points over the final 15:51 of the half on a dreary 3-for-17 shooting performance.

The Hawks finished the first half on a 13-0 run to take a 25-18 lead into the intermission.

Staff had a game-high eight points in the first half for Hartford with Flowers contributing five and Marks and Ellison chipping in with four apiece. Marks also grabbed five rebounds.

Ingo’s seven points and El Darwich’s six paced the Black Bears. Ingo also grabbed five rebounds.

The Black Bears were also hurt by turnovers as their 10 giveaways in the first half led to a 10-2 advantage for Hartford in points off turnovers.

Hartford also outscored UMaine 18-6 in the paint.

Hartford shot 39.3 percent from the floor in the first half to UMaine’s 29.2 percent in the half.