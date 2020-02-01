81-year-old Wilton man killed in snowmobile crash

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN

• February 1, 2020 9:44 am

An 81-year-old Wilton man was killed in an Oxford County snowmobile crash Friday, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Raynold Chasse was driving his 2016 Skidoo on the Parmacheenee Loop Trail in northern Oxford County around 1 p.m., when he apparently accelerated while going into a curve and went into the trees and over an embankment.

Chasse was wearing a helmet when the accident occurred. He was snowmobiling with two other people, who were on their own snowmobiles. They stopped to help Chasse, but he was unresponsive, according to DIFW.

One of the snowmobilers traveled to a camp located about eight miles way to call 911.

The Maine Warden Service, Rangeley Fire Department, and Northstar Ambulance responded to the “remote” scene around 2:45 p.m., according to DIFW.

Chasse was brought to a funeral home in Farmington.