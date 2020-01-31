UMaine men’s hockey team seeks to keep Alfond unbeaten streak alive against Merrimack

UMaine athletics | BDN UMaine athletics | BDN

• January 31, 2020 12:59 am

Men’s College Hockey

MAINE vs. MERRIMACK

Time, site: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday; Alfond Arena, Orono

Records: UMaine 12-9-4 (6-7-2 Hockey East), Merrimack 6-16-3 (4-8-3)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 70-21-9, UMaine 4-2 on 2/16/19

Key players: Maine — LW Mitch Fossier (6 goals, 25 assists), C Tim Doherty (12 & 16), RW Eduards Tralmaks (11 & 10), RW Adam Dawe (5 & 10), D Veli-Matti Tiuraniemi (2 & 6), J.D. Greenway (1 & 6), G Jeremy Swayman (12-9-4, 2.30 goals-against average, .934); Merrimack — C Tyler Irvine (10 & 11), D Declan Carlile (2 & 15), RW Chase Gresock (8 & 8), LW Logan Drevitch (6 & 10), D Patrick Holway (2 & 3), G Troy Kobryn (2-7-1, 3.31, .884), G Jere Huhtamaa (4-8-2, 3.56, .853)

Game notes: Excluding empty-net goals, the last 16 games between these two have either been decided by one goal or resulted in a tie. Swayman has made at least 35 saves in three of the four games he has played against the Warriors. UMaine’s 4-2 win over Merrimack last February, which included a game-clinching shorthanded empty-net goal by Fossier, snapped a string of six consecutive overtime contests between the two. Both teams are physical and strong on the forecheck. Only three teams among the 60 in Division I have surrendered more goals per game that Merrimack (3.68). Fossier is second in the country in assists (25) and tied for third in assists per game (1.00). Swayman’s save percentage is sixth-best in the country. Second-year head coach Scott Borek has a youthful team featuring 10 freshmen who have played in at least 21 games and all three goalies. UMaine is coming off a road sweep of No. 4 Boston College while the Warriors overcame one-goal deficits in the final 2:30 of each game to earn a 5-5 tie and 4-3 overtime win over Vermont.