UMaine men’s basketball team hosts Hartford Saturday at ‘The Pit’

• January 31, 2020 10:02 pm

Men’s College Basketball

MAINE vs. HARTFORD

Time, site: Noon, Saturday, Memorial Gymnasium, Orono

Records: UMaine 6-15 (2-5 America East), Hartford 12-10 (5-2)

Series: Hartford leads 45-31, Hartford 83-71 on 2/13/2019

Key players, Maine: 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (15.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists per game), 6-8 F Nedeljko Prijovic (9.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg), 6-8 F Vilgot Larsson (6.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg), 6-6 G Peter Stumer (3.5 ppg); Hartford: 6-6 G-F Malik Ellison (17.2 ppg), 6-9 F Hunter Marks (11.4 ppg, 5.9 rpg), 6-3 G Moses Flowers (11.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg), 6-10 F Miraslav Stafl (10.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg), 6-1 G Traci Carter (8.9 ppg, 4.4 apg, 2.5 steals per game)

Game notes: UMaine plays its first regular-season conference game at “The Pit” since an 85-78 loss to UAlbany on Jan. 18, 2014. The Black Bears look to end a two-game losing streak. UMaine has averaged just 55 points per game in losses to Vermont (59-57) on Jan. 22 and at Maryland Baltimore County (63-53) last Saturday. The Black Bears are in a three-way tie for sixth place with UMBC and Binghamton, one-half game ahead of last-place Binghamton (2-6). Hartford is in a three-way tie for second place with Stony Brook and UAlbany, one game behind defending conference champion Vermont (6-1). Hartford has been boosted by graduate transfers Ellison and Carter, who played last winter at Pittsburgh and La Salle, respectively. Both Ellison and Carter prepped under Ellison’s father, former NBA No. 1 pick Pervis Ellison, at Life Center Academy in Burlington, New Jersey. Carter leads America East in steals per game and ranks second in assists. Stafl, a freshman from the Czech Republic, is a two-time AE rookie of the week. UMaine begins a stretch of three straight road games on Feb. 5 at Vermont.