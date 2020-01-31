Maine man found guilty in neighbor’s killing

WGME | CBS 13 WGME | CBS 13

• January 31, 2020 5:26 pm

A Maine man has been found guilty of killing his neighbor with a machete and hiding his body under a pile of rotting deer carcasses.

A jury convicted Bruce Akers of murder on Friday.

According to court documents, Akers used a machete to nearly decapitate his neighbor, 55-year-old Douglas Flint, on June 9, 2016, and then hid his body under a pile of deer carcasses.

Police said Akers called them the day before Flint was reported missing, accusing him of stealing a six-pack of alcohol.

Akers was found incompetent to stand trial in July 2018 before he was treated at Riverview Psychiatric Center in Augusta.

He was later found to have “the full range of skills associated with trial competence,” according to court documents.