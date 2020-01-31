Midcoast
Mid-Coast Solid Waste employee seriously injured

Lauren Abbate | BDN
The Mid-Coast Solid Waste transfer station serves the towns of Camden, Rockport, Lincolnville and Hope.
By Hailey Bryant, BDN Staff

An employee at the Mid-Coast Solid Waste transfer station in Rockport was injured in an incident at the facility Thursday, the Village Soup reported.

The employee fell while clearing debris in a disposal area of the landfill around 2 p.m. Jan. 30, resulting in head, eye, shoulder, wrist and finger injuries, facility manager T. Baridi Nkokheli said in a statement. The employee was taken by ambulance to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport before being airlifted to Maine Medical Center in Portland by LifeFlight of Maine.

 

