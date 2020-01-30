Friday, January 31, 2020: Remembering Bob Shane, a battle for the Constitution, so far down the ladder

• January 30, 2020 11:42 am

Remembering Bob Shane

I’ve been taken back a bit by the Bangor Daily News not reporting the passing of Bob Shane, last surviving member of the Kingston Trio, this past weekend.

Bob’s voice was really the signature of the Trio, singing the lead vocals on “Tom Dooley” and “Scotch and Soda,” to name only two of hundreds of the group’s recordings.

Bob was a constant of the group, both as a founder and later as owner of the name. He performed for 49 years until sidelined by a heart attack. Bob continued to manage a successor group until leasing the name a few years ago.

Bob’s passing was preceded by original member Dave Guard, John Stewart who replaced Guard in 1961, and Nick Reynolds.

I wish to make notice of Bob Shane’s passing since, now almost forgotten, The Kingston Trio changed American music forever, imprinting a style in the late 1950’s and well into the 1960’s. Considering how deeply Maine is enriched with acoustic folk music today, Shane’s passing should not be overlooked.

Richard Glueck

Winterport

A battle for the Constitution

Countless U.S. soldiers have sacrificed their very lives so we all could enjoy the freedom and liberty we, here — unlike in other countries — are truly blessed to enjoy.

Accordingly, U.S. senators do not have the luxury to blindly, unwittingly or deliberately play partisanship in a so-called political “ war” to defend, solely, the political life of a single man or a single party. That’s a battle about a party.

True, an impeachment trial is much harder this time, being the first where the president and the Senate are of the same party. Yet, besides the oath senators take to preserve, protect and defend that hard-won U.S. Constitution, and the special one about impartiality taken for the trial, every day they also say a Pledge of Allegiance — not to a politician or to a party — but to the American flag: our very people.

Our land of true liberty — the very life of our embattled U.S. Constitution — is at stake. What kind of liberty will we have if our republic is lost, and the presidential arm becomes nothing more than one of a tyrant, where others are afraid of both him and of his reach?

Those 100 U.S. senators, now, utilizing the honor and trust they’ve been given and pledge to daily — in our stead — must be the soldiers. Their duty might be that they’ll have to sacrifice party to ensure this war preserves the same liberty that the Constitution provides.

This war is about the people. It’s not a battle for an individual or a party. Let our senators not win the battle but lose the war.

Linda E. Pletka

Orono

So far down the ladder

I’ve been watching this Impeachment process for quite some time, and I am bothered by the conduct of the U.S. Senate. This isn’t a contest. This isn’t about party. This is a matter of protecting our Constitution, and all of the groundwork our founders put in place to insure us from what is going on in Congress today.

I compare this impeachment to a group of people who see a building burning. They call the fire department; and when the fire trucks arrive, flames are breaching the buildings roof, and belching out all of the windows. The heat is unbearable, and yet, the fire captain denies there is a fire.

In spite of President Trump’s attempts to silence testimony, 17 witnesses put the country first, and came forward with some very troubling information.

There is no doubt in my mind that actions taken by the president were both wrong and unconstitutional. It is clear as day and yet, most of the Senate seems to have turned a blind eye, and apparently chosen party over the very Constitution and people they swore to protect.

When you add 34 people indicted under the Mueller probe, and the six convicted Trump associates, what more is there to say? It’s hard to believe that one man could have taken us so far down the ladder. It’s even harder to believe his supporters.

Doug Davis

Windham