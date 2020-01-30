In Trump trial, Susan Collins asks if a president can ever ask foreign countries to probe rivals

Jose Luis Magana | AP Jose Luis Magana | AP

• January 30, 2020 3:42 pm

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial lurched into a final day of questions and answers on Thursday before a crucial vote on calling witnesses, with U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine asking if it is ever appropriate to ask a foreign country to investigate a political rival.

The vote on witnesses, expected Friday, could lead to an abrupt end of the trial with the expected acquittal. Or, less likely, it could bring weeks more of argument as Democrats press to hear testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton and others.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opened Thursday’s session bracing for an attempt by Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky to expose the name of the still anonymous whistleblower in the public trial. McConnell urged restraint by his colleagues. But to no avail.

Paul quickly rose to put forward one of the first questions of the day, drawing a long pause in the chamber as Chief Justice John Roberts looked over the submission.

Said Roberts: “The presiding officer declines to read the question as submitted.”

The chief justice, who plays the role of fielding questions during the impeachment trial, had communicated through his staff to McConnell’s office that he did not want to read the whistleblower’s name, according to a Republican unauthorized to discuss the private conversation and granted anonymity.

Along with three colleagues, Collins — one of at least two Republicans who have signaled openness to voting for witnesses — asked a Thursday question of the White House counsel and the House managers on whether there were any “legitimate circumstances” under which a president could ask a foreign country to investigate a U.S. citizen, including a political rival.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, the lead House prosecutor, contended that there was no reason for the president specifically to request an investigation, though he said that other agencies, such as the Justice Department, might have legitimate reasons. The White House defense team argued that Trump had not requested an investigation in a U.S. citizen, but the president would have the right to.

In a day-after tweet, Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz, the defense attorney and former college professor, complained about the portrayal of his testimony Wednesday night that a president, if he believes his re-election is in the “national interest,” is essentially immune from impeachment for actions in support of it. That argument left even some of Trump’s top allies backing away.

“They characterized my argument as if I had said that if a president believes that his re-election was in the national interest, he can do anything,” the retired professor said Thursday. “I said nothing like that, as anyone who actually heard what I said can attest.”

Schiff said, “Have we learned nothing in the last half century?” He drew on the lessons of the Nixon era to warn of a “normalization of lawlessness” in the Trump presidency.

Dershowitz testified to the Senate jurors late Wednesday that the quid pro quo charge at the heart of Trump’s impeachment — a trade of U.S. military aid for political favors — even if proven could not be grounds for his impeachment.

“Every public official that I know believes that his election is in the public interest,” he said Wednesday night. “And if a president does something, which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.”

Democrats are pressing hard to force the Senate to call more witnesses to testify, but Republicans appear intently focused on bringing the impeachment trial to a vote of acquittal, possibly in a matter of days. New revelations from former national security adviser Bolton are being countered by the president’s lawyers, who used Wednesday’s unusual question-and-answer session to warn off prolonging the proceeding.

Trump faces charges from the Democratic-led House that he abused his power like no other president, jeopardizing Ukraine and U.S.-Ukraine relations by using the military aid as leverage while the vulnerable ally battled Russia. The second article of impeachment says Trump then obstructed the House probe, threatening the nation’s system of checks and balances.

BDN writer Jessica Piper and Associated Press writers Alan Fram, Andrew Taylor, Matthew Daly, Laurie Kellman and Padmananda Rama contributed to this report.