This weekend, don’t base your worldview on what a groundhog tells you

Courtesy of the Penobscot Theatre Company Courtesy of the Penobscot Theatre Company

• January 30, 2020 11:37 am

This weekend in Bangor, Penobscot Theatre Company opens its hilarious winter comedy, “Don’t Dress For Dinner,” with performances all weekend and through Feb. 16 at the Bangor Opera House. On Friday night, at the Bangor Arts Exchange, the Bangor Symphony celebrates Maestro Lucas Richman’s 10th anniversary with the orchestra with a beer and music pairing set for 7 p.m., while at Black Bear Brewery, Dan Haas and Mike Noonan perform, funk band Group Therapy is at Nocturnem Draft Haus, Salty Dog is at Paddy Murphy’s, and up in Orono, rockers Livid Orange perform at Woodman’s.

On Saturday night, Bill Barnes plays guitar jazz at Nocturnem, there’s comedy from Queen City Improv at Queen City Cinema Club, funk power trio Frenzie is at Paddy Murphy’s, and in Orono, there’s a contradance at the Keith Anderson Community Center at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, there’s another edition of brunch open mic at the Bangor Arts Exchange, starting at 11 a.m., with food included.

John Holyoke | BDN John Holyoke | BDN

Regardless of whether the groundhog sees its shadow this weekend, winter has turned a corner, since it’s still light out at 5 p.m. Celebrate what’s left of the season in three different communities across eastern Maine. In Old Town, Hirundo Wildlife Refuge hosts its annual Winter Fun Day, set for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and featuring dog sledding, snowshoe races, nature walks, a snow sculpture contest, a bonfire and much more. Admission is free for kids, $15 for adults.

Meanwhile, in Belfast, the Winter Whoopla celebration is set for Friday night and Saturday, with activities including a chili cook-off, cornhole tournament, sledding and snowshoeing and a bonfire for you to throw your old Christmas tree on. And finally, in Camden, the Camden Public Library hosts its Dog Days of Winter fest, with a dog winter wear fashion show at noon in the amphitheatre, followed by a polar plunge into the harbor at 2 p.m. Please, everyone: if you and your dog enter that fashion show, please, send me pictures. Please.

In movie theaters, action flick “The Rhythm Section” hits screens, as does “Gretel and Hansel,” a new horror movie based on the fairy tale. On TV this weekend, the final season of “Bojack Horseman” premieres on Netflix on Friday, as does “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana,” while on Sunday, it’s the Super Bowl! Kansas City versus San Francisco! J. Lo and Shakira! Commercials! NACHOS. I don’t know anything about football but I do love eating junk food!