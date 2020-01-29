DNA links Waldoboro man to 2018 robbery at marijuana facility

Courtesy of Knox County Jail Courtesy of Knox County Jail

• January 29, 2020 1:14 pm

ROCKLAND, Maine — Police have arrested one man in connection with the robbery of a medical marijuana growing facility in Washington more than a year ago. But at least one suspect is still believed to be at large.

Tony Thurman, 52, of Waldoboro was arrested last week on a warrant obtained after DNA evidence connected him to a hat found at the alleged crime scene. He was charged with two counts of robbery, and one count each of burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

He is being held at the Knox County Jail on $10,000 cash bail.

Another suspect could be at large, according to Knox County Sheriff Chief Deputy Patrick Polky.

The alleged robbery occurred Sept. 12, 2018, at a medical marijuana cultivation facility on Liberty Road in Washington. Around midnight, the facility’s management received a cellphone alert that the building’s alarm system was activated.

An employee went to the facility to see why the alarm was activated, and when she entered the building she saw two men stealing marijuana, according to a police affidavit filed in court. The woman identified one of those men as Thurman, who worked on the building during its construction. When Thurman saw the woman he allegedly grabbed her by the hands, took her cellphone and scratched her, according to court documents.

While he was running toward the woman, he yelled, “I’m getting what I’m owed,” according to the affidavit.

As Thurman pinned the woman’s arms, she said he yelled for a second man in the building to get a gun, according to testimony recorded in court documents. The woman managed to scratch Thurman to get away and ran out of the building to her brother’s house, located next to the facility, and called 911.

About 1.5 pounds of marijuana was stolen from the facility. Police recovered a pair of green clippers, a pistol and a black knit hat at the scene, according to the affidavit.

When police interviewed Thurman shortly after the robbery occurred he denied having any participation in the incident.

Thurman is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 27.