Otisfield store owner says business could be total loss after truck crashes into building

Courtesy of CBS 13 Courtesy of CBS 13

• January 29, 2020 5:35 pm

The owner of a general store in Otisfield says his business may be a total loss, after a truck crashed into it, ending a police chase.

Last Wednesday, a police chase that started in Raymond ended in Bolsters Mills, when the suspect’s vehicle plowed into the general store. Now, the owner is worried it could be a total loss.

“To come here and see the devastation that’s inside the building, for a pickup truck inside your store, is pretty shocking to say the least,” Bolsters Mills General Store Owner John Bisnette said.

John Bisnette bought the Bolsters Mills General Store just nine months ago.

Wednesday, it’s in ruin.

Police say a suspect, on the run from police, plowed through the store at the end of the road.

“I mean, we’ve been here every day for the last, since it happened,” Bolsters Mills General Store Manager Sierra Gray said.

Gray and five other employees are now out of a job, but still getting paid, for now.

“I got woken up at 3 o’clock in the morning, and was like ‘No. There’s no way that a car just went through the building,’” Gray said. “Everybody that works here, the community, the townspeople, they come here every day. So it’s disheartening, really.”

Engineers and insurance adjusters were on site Wednesday.

Bisnette says there’s significant structural damage to the building.

“They’re reviewing everything right now. They’re supposed to get back with us at the beginning of the week to let us know a plan of attack,” Bisnette said. “They’re speculating maybe three to four months, if they try to rebuild it.”

If it needs to be torn down, he doubts he’d have the money to rebuild.

Bisnette says he’s still waiting to find out from the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office if the suspect, Zachary Mercier, is insured.

Mercier now faces seven criminal charges.