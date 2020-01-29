Gardiner man charged with murder after shooting victim dies

Dreamstime | TNS Dreamstime | TNS

• January 29, 2020 12:41 pm

A Gardiner man has been charged with murder after the death of a victim in a Saturday shooting and stabbing.

Jordan Johnson, 22, was being treated at Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he died Tuesday from gunshot wounds, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Another man who was stabbed remains at the Portland hospital, McCausland said Wednesday. That man’s identity was not released.

Following Johnson’s death, detectives charged Dylan Ketcham, 21, with murder, McCausland said. Ketcham was expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Ketcham allegedly attacked Johnson and the other man early Saturday morning in Gardiner. Gardiner police were called by a neighbor after one of the injured men came to the door and asked for help. When police and rescue personnel arrived, they found both men outside the home just after 1 a.m.

The two men were taken by ambulance to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta before being airlifted to Maine Medical Center.

A Maine State Police dog assisted with tracking of Ketcham, who was found about a half-mile away in the foundation of an abandoned building.

McCausland said the investigation into the shooting and stabbing is ongoing.