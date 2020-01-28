Wednesday, January 29, 2020: Disappointed by the bus hub decision, what Sen. Smith would tell us, Savage for Senate

• January 28, 2020 10:36 am

Disappointed by bus hub decision

It is very disheartening to read that a decision as important as the bus hub was passed by only a 5-4 vote, with at least one of those in favor saying that we should not wait for further study because we must “move on.”

A decision as important as this one requires public servants to take the time necessary to conduct another study in the search for other possible venues and solutions. And while the elimination of parking spaces on Exchange Street should be considered with regard to the parking needs of downtown, it is again disheartening that, apparently, it was ruled out only because that elimination would result in reduced revenues from parking fees.

That consideration is not unimportant, but neither is it important enough to be dispositive of the other — and I believe more pressing — concerns about where and how a new hub might be best situated.

Brian Striar

Bangor

What Sen. Smith would tell us

“The nation sorely needs a Republican victory. But I do not want to see the Republican party ride to political victory on the Four Horsemen of Calumny – fear, ignorance, bigotry and smear.”

Those are words from Maine’s former Republican Sen. Margaret Chase Smith’s “ Declaration of Conscience” speech that pertains to Senator Joseph McCarthy’s anti-communist hearings of 1950-54. Most other Republicans lined up supporting McCarthy as they worried that if they went against McCarthy’s actions they would lose their seats in Congress. McCarthy was eventually censored in the Senate for his unethical, slanderous behavior. No matter what party does this, this behavior is just cruel and wrong to Americans. I believe Trump’s behaviors mirror McCarthy’s behaviors. Roy Cohn, McCarthy’s legal counsel in his hearings, was also a Trump mentor and personal lawyer.

History is repeating itself as Republicans seem not to care that Trump is using the “Four Horsemen of Calumny” to keep us a divided America; they seem afraid to lose their seats in Congress instead of standing up for what is good, just and decent.

Will Sen. Susan Collins take the ethical and moral high road in the coming weeks? Time will tell.

Sen. Smith would encourage us to choose moral, ethical leaders who sow seeds of trust, calmness, justice and love of neighbor. Let us hope that the truth will be allowed to flow during the next few weeks and that our elected leaders in Washington put aside their personal needs to hold onto their seats through calumny.

Timothy Rogers

Eddington

Savage for Senate

News of the latest arrest of a politician charged with insider trading, securities fraud or misuse of campaign funds, and the number of Trump aides and donors that have been indicted or imprisoned illustrates how prevalent it is for individuals to cheat, stack the deck, game the system, tip the scales, bend the rules, misuse the power of their position all in an effort to benefit themselves.

The Corruption Perception Index, published annually by Transparency International, ranks countries perceived levels of corruption in the public sector. In 2018, the U.S. dropped six places in the ranking.

They define corruption as “the misuse of public power for private benefit.” President Donald Trump’s impeachment for abuse of power and Mitch McConnell’s sham of impeachment will undoubtedly result in a precipitous drop.

An NBC/Wall Street Journal poll in August, revealed that 70 percent of Americans feel the political system is rigged; and that a majority of Americans feel alienated by a system that “seems to be working for the insiders.” One way to start draining the swamp for real is by electing representatives that actually represent the people, who won’t put deep pocketed special interests ahead of their interests.

Lisa Savage, who is running for U.S. Senate as a Green Independent, is one such candidate and who needs signatures to get on the 2020 ballot. As an activist, teacher and organizer for decades, she has demonstrated that she cares about issues that impact real people. We can no longer afford to elect people who represent the few at the expense of us all.

Starr Gilmartin

Trenton