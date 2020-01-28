Trial begins for Limington man accused of killing neighbor with machete

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• January 28, 2020 8:21 am

The trial got underway Monday for a man charged with killing a neighbor with a machete and hiding his body under a pile of rotting deer carcasses.

A jury was seated last week and lawyers delivered opening statements in the trial of Bruce Akers of Limington. He’s accused of killing Douglas Flint, 55, on June 9, 2016, and hiding his body on his property.

Akers was found incompetent to stand trial in July 2018, before he was treated at Riverview Psychiatric Center in Augusta. He was later found to have “the full range of skills associated with trial competence.”

Akers and Flint had a long history of disagreements.

The two reportedly were engaged in a dispute over property boundaries, and Akers had suspected Flint of stealing a six-pack of alcoholic beverages, police said. An autopsy determined Flint was nearly decapitated in the attack.

...