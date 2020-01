Ugur Can | AP Ugur Can | AP

• January 28, 2020 2:53 pm

This story will be updated.

HAVANA — The U.S. Geological Survey says a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake has struck south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica.

It was centered 78 miles north-northwest of Lucea, Jamaica, and hit at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday. The epicenter was a relatively shallow 6 miles beneath the surface.

It’s not immediately clear if there is damage or injuries.

The USGS initially reported the magnitude at 7.3.