Portland
January 28, 2020
Portland Latest News | Three Tides | Bangor Metro | Central Maine Power | Today's Paper
Portland

Former Maine reporter wins $10,000 on Wheel of Fortune

Courtesy of Carol Kaelson
Courtesy of Carol Kaelson
Giovanna Bechard of Portland competed on “Wheel of Fortune” on Monday.
By Ali Tobey, BDN Staff

Giovanna Bechard, a former reporter for Portland TV station WGME, won $10,000 competing on the game show Wheel of Fortune but fell short of making it to the final bonus round.

Cheryl Stokes of Wake Forest, North Carolina, beat out Bechard to make it to the final round. Stokes’ winnings totaled $49,850 and an all-expense paid trip to Maui, Hawaii, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Bechard, who now works as communication director for the Maine Education Association, said she has watched the show her entire life. Her sister even competed on Wheel of Fortune a decade ago.

Bechard earned a spot on the show after a tryout event over the summer at UMaine. She was invited to a further audition in Bar Harbor before going to a television studio in Culver City, California, for taping.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like