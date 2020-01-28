Milo man pleads guilty to killing cat and shooting at his wife and kids

Courtesy of the Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office Courtesy of the Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office

• January 28, 2020 10:43 am

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

A Milo man accused of killing a cat and shooting at his fleeing wife and kids last month has pleaded guilty.

ABC affiliate WVII reports that Frank Foss Jr. 25, pleaded guilty Monday to domestic violence terrorizing with a dangerous weapon and cruelty to animals, among other charges.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in March, the TV station reports.

The incident happened early the morning of Dec. 8 when the victim returned home from a party the night before, according to the district attorney’s office. The victim, who had attended the party without Foss, found she could not get into the house when she returned and then saw the cat had been shot to death.

When she got into the home through a window, she found a highly intoxicated Foss who told her to leave and pointed a gun at her. She got the couple’s three children into her car, and as she drove from the home, Foss shot at them, according to the district attorney’s office.

She took the children to a friend’s home in Medford, less than 10 miles away, where Foss followed them and shot at the house as he drove by, the district attorney’s office has said.

Foss admitted in an interview with Piscataquis County sheriff’s deputies that he shot the cat, but denied remembering the whole incident. Foss’ blood alcohol level was 0.21 percent, nearly three times the legal limit, according to the district attorney’s office.