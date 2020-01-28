Parents concerned over plan to eliminate some school bus stops in Topsham

CBS 13 | WGME CBS 13 | WGME

• January 28, 2020 10:04 am

A proposal in Topsham to get rid of multiple bus stops has some parents concerned.

The bus stops affected are the ones that kindergartners through fifth-graders use.

A letter from the Board Transportation Committee mentions elementary students who have bus stops on the road that the school is on along with nearby side roads would have to walk, go to a different stop, or be dropped off at school instead.

That includes roads like Barrows Drive, Wilson Street, Bickford Drive and more.

The MSAD 75 superintendent said the main reason for the changes are to make sure every bus stop equally follows policy.

Many elementary students are currently picked up at the edge of their driveways while others have to walk a distance.

The superintendent said the policy is that everyone should have to walk the same distance. That means kindergarten students could have to walk up to half a mile.

The bus routes would also be affected due to “budget concerns and a shortage of bus drivers.”

Parents said while they understand the issue, they hope a safety plan is considered.

“Just making sure they have a plan in place and if they do decide to get rid of our buses completely, if you expect children to walk half a mile to school. I think that’s the radius … about a mile to half a mile,” said Erica Iles, whose children’s bus stop is affected.

The superintendent emphasized that this is not a done deal. It’s one of the ideas they are considering ahead of the upcoming forum.

The forum on the proposed changes is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at Woodside Elementary School.