Missing Brownfield woman found dead in car wreck

Dreamstime | TNS Dreamstime | TNS

• January 28, 2020 1:30 pm

A woman who was reported missing Sunday was killed in a crash in Brownfield but wasn’t found until the next day.

Elizabeth Dempsey, 52, of Brownfield was reported missing by her husband on Sunday when she didn’t return from running errands, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were searching the roads Dempsey frequently used and found a car on its roof and partially submerged in Paine Brook off Center Conway Road late Monday night, the sheriff’s office said.

It appears Dempsey, whose body was found inside the car, lost control of her vehicle on black ice, skidded off the road and hit a rock before rolling into the brook, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Maine medical examiner’s office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.