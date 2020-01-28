Bangor Goodwill thrift store reopening after monthlong closure

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• January 28, 2020 12:44 pm

The Bangor Goodwill reopens Saturday after closing for more than a month for renovations.

Heather Steeves, a spokeswoman for Goodwill Northern New England, said the store will open again starting 9 a.m. Saturday.

Gift cards will be given to the first 100 customers, and coffee and doughnuts will be offered, Steeves said.

As part of the renovations, the store now has new flooring and paint, a seating area, a different layout and a special section featuring premium goods, such as designer jeans and Kitchenaid mixers. The store will boast 10,000 new items, Steeves said.

“Our customers have been so patient with us through our month-long closure. It will all be worth it. The store has never looked this good,” said Pam Bell, the Bangor store manager.

In addition to the sales-floor changes, the store added offices for Goodwill Northern New England’s job-training services, through its Job Connection program. That program pairs participants with a job coach and social worker to help them overcome barriers in their lives to find jobs.

Steeves said the Bangor location won’t offer drop-in services.

The Goodwill store, located on Stillwater Avenue, has been closed since Christmas Day to allow work on the renovations.

During the closure, the Bangor store employees either helped with the renovation or temporarily transferred to another store, such as the location on Wilson Street in Brewer.