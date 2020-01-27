Bryant wins state’s most prestigious football award

Stock photo | Pexels Stock photo | Pexels

• January 27, 2020 2:04 pm

Justin Bryant, who led Marshwood of South Berwick to its third straight Class B football state championship last fall, was named winner of the 49th annual James J. Fitzpatrick Trophy on Sunday .

The award is presented to the state’s top senior high school football player and citizen.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Bryant rushed for 1,494 yards on 144 carries — good for a 10.4 yard per carry average — and scored 31 touchdowns in leading the Hawks to an 11-1 record.

That effort was capped off by Bryant’s 219-yard, five-touchdown performance during Marshwood’s 48-28 win over Brunswick in the Class B state final.

Bryant also starred defensively for a Marshwood team that yielded only 9.8 points per game during the 2019 season.

He is the third Marshwood player to win the Fitzpatrick Trophy, following Steve Knight in 1989 and Brett Gerry in 2014.

Other finalists for this year’s award were Zach Maturo of Class A state champion Bonny Eagle of Standish and Jarett Flaker of Scarborough.