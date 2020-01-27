Maine toddler dies after falling in swimming pool

Courtesy of CBS 13 Courtesy of CBS 13

• January 27, 2020 6:06 pm

A 15-month-old boy died Friday after falling into a swimming pool in Friendship.

Investigators arrived at the home on Jan. 7 after the child was found unresponsive in a swimming pool. Marshall “Rocco” Perfetto had somehow gotten through a gate and a door, according to WGME.

CPR was done on the child, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment. He was taken to Maine Medical Center by a LifeFlight helicopter, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The boy died Friday and spent his final days at the Sussman House in Rockport where he was surrounded by family, the Press Herald reported.

The celebration of life service for Rocco will be held Wednesday in Waldoboro.