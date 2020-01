This story will be updated.

A man with a rifle is engaged in a standoff with police near the former Brunswick naval airbase.

Tom Garrepy of the Brunswick Police Department told NBC affiliate News Center Maine that efforts to contact the man have been unsuccessful.

The man’s wife and child were evacuated from the second-floor unit of the building on Neptune Drive.

The standoff started early Monday morning after police received a domestic disturbance call, News Center Maine reports.