Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby attracts 1,600 anglers despite freezing rain and ice

SINCLAIR, Maine — While Sunday ended the weekend with ice and freezing rain, fishermen were not deterred from doing what they love to do best at the 15th annual Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby.

Participants were allowed to fish on Long, St. Froid, Eagle, Beau, Cross, Square, Glazier and Portage lakes, Carr Pond and St. John River.

Scattered atop the lake were ice fishing shacks of different shapes and sizes, each one equipped with some form of heat to keep fishers warm. Some even had solar panels on them.

The fishing continued throughout the weekend before the awards ceremony on Sunday. This year, the total prizes awarded were worth more than $50,000 and included first place prizes of up to $1,500. The participating fishermen, women and youth gathered at the sporting club headquarters for announcements of the winners and other placements, which included the following results from the Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby Facebook page:

Placements for the youth category for brook trout were: first place, Parker Bovine, 1 pound 12.2 ounces, no reported length; second, Carter Raymond, 1 pound 10.6 ounces, 17.5 inches; and Reyce Dube, third, 1 pound 3.6 ounces,15 inches.

Placements for the youth category for togue were: first, Jacoby Bragdon, 8 pounds 2.8 ounces, 29 ¼ inches; second, Drew Belanger, 6 pounds 0.2 ounce, 26 inches; and third, Jacoby Bragdon, 3 pounds 8.2 ounces, 21 ½ inches.

Placements for the youth category for salmon were: first, Logan Laverdier, 4 pounds 5.6 ounces, 22 ¼ inches; second, Kamden Daigle, 3 pounds 12.8 ounces, 21½ inches; and third, Emily Conrad, 3 pounds 11.6 ounces, 22¾ inches.

The adult placements for the category of salmon were: first, Danny Paradis, 6 pounds 3.4 ounces, 26 ¾ inches; second, Kathleen Parent, 5 pounds 4.8 ounces, 25 inches; and third, James Bouchard, 5 pounds 4.8 ounces, 24 ¼ inches.

The adult placements for the category of togue were: first, Ian Bourgoin, 9 pounds 9.8 ounces, 28 inches; second, Brian Bosse, 8 pounds 15.4 ounces, 28 ¼ inches; and third, Travis Apoundert, 8 pounds 12 ounces, 28 inches.

The adult placements for the category of brook trout were: first, John Picard, 2 pounds 8.4 ounces, 19 ½ inches; second, Pete Daigle, 2 pounds 7.0 ounces, 18 ¾ inches;, and third, Donna Thibodeau, 2 pounds 6.6 ounces, 19 ½ inches.

The adult placements for the category of muskie were: first, Wade Kelly, 26 pounds 9 ounces, 46 ¾ inches; second, Devin Cyr, 23 pounds 15 ounces, 41 ½ inches; and third, David Brown, 16 pounds 2.5 ounces, 40 ¼ inches.

The adult placements for the category of cusk were: first, Tracy Willett, 10 pounds 4 ounces, 33 ½ inches; second, Robert Hebert, 8 pounds 3 ounces, 32 inches; and third, Jacob Martin, 7 pounds 12 ounces, 31 ½ inches.

The adult placements for the category of “most perch caught” were: first, Lucas Wardwell with 1,000 fish; second, Dana Saunders with 660 fish; and third, Caleb Caron with 511 fish.

The adult winners for the category of largest perch were: first, Diane Michaud, 1 pound 4.4 ounces, 13 ¾ inches; second, Jason Wardwell, 1 pound 4.4 ounces, 13 ½ inches; and third, Dwight Nickles, 1 pound 3.2 ounces, 13 ¾ inches.

Aside from costs to cover the operation of the derby, the remaining funds go toward the Edgar J. Paradis Cancer Fund.