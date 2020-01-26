UMaine’s Shea earns family bragging rights in overtime win against Boston College

University of Maine senior right wing Patrick Shea’s father, Neil, played 135 games for Boston College between 1982 and 1986.

But the younger Shea earned family bragging rights on Saturday night.

Shea scored with just 48 seconds left in overtime to give the Black Bears their second consecutive Hockey East overtime win over the nation’s fourth-ranked Eagles, 3-2, at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

UMaine won Friday night’s game 4-3.

UMaine’s fifth consecutive win over the Eagles spanning two seasons improved its record to 12-9-4 overall and 6-7-2 in Hockey East.

Boston College, which had won 13 of its previous 14 games, fell to 15-7 and 9-5, respectively.

Junior goalie Jeremy Swayman made 36 saves, the 12th time this season he has stopped at least 35 shots in a game.

Freshman Spencer Knight wound up with 22 stops for the Eagles.

Senior center Julius Mattila staked Boston to a 1-0 lead with a power play goal at the 17:53 mark of the first period, his seventh goal of the season, but UMaine junior defenseman Veli-Matti Tiuraniemi equalized with a shot from the midpoint on the power play just 56 seconds later.

It was his second goal of the year.

Senior left wing and captain Mitch Fossier fired home a cross-ice pass from Doherty on the power play in the second period, his sixth, but senior right wing Graham MacPhee tied it up 9:14 into the third period with his fourth when his shot deflected in off a UMaine stick.

Shea’s goal was his fourth of the season and three of them have been game-winners.

“He’s got ice in his veins. Game-winner Shea,” quipped senior center Tim Doherty, who set up the goal after scoring the game-winner on Friday night.

“It’s funny. It was the same goal we scored last night,” said Doherty, who was set up by Eduards Tralmaks on Friday night. “It was a cheeky little pass to the short side from behind the net. I knew Pat was at the near post and I was trying to get the goalie [Spencer Knight] to bite on me [trying to go around the net] going for a wraparound. It was a tough-angle shot [by Shea] and it found its way into the net.”

“[Knight] was sliding over. We caught him off-guard,” Shea said. “It was a nice play by Tim and I put it in on the backhand side.”

UMaine outshot Boston College 4-0 in overtime.

The Marshfield, Massachusetts, nataive said he used to go to college hockey games with his dad, who is a scout for the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche.

“It’s always fun to play here and to get a win over them is even more enjoyable,” Shea added. “The family gets to come to the game and it definitely feels special to get two wins in Boston.”

Doherty and Adam Dawe each had two assists and Doherty now has a five-game points streak with five goals and five assists in that stretch.

Fossier’s goal extended his points streak to four games (2 goals, 6 assists).

The Black Bears won the special teams battle, going 2-for-3 on the power play while holding Boston College to one power play goal in eight chances.

“I’m very happy that we won,” UMaine coach Red Gendron said. “It was a very good performance. The only down side was we took too many penalties. Twenty-two of their shots came on the power play.

“But we did a great job on the penalty kill and a great job on the power play and our grittiness was good,” he added.

Doherty said Swayman was outstanding as usual.

“I don’t know what more I can say about him. He keeps us in every game,” Doherty said.

UMaine will play eight of its final nine games, all Hockey East games, at Alfond Arena beginning with a two-game set against Merrimack next Friday (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday (7 p.m.).

Merrimack is 6-16-3 and 4-8-3 after tying and then beating Vermont in overtime.

Boston College will visit the University of Massachusetts (16-8-2, 9-5-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.