More wet than white this weekend for parts of Maine

The weekend storm is looking more wet than white for parts of Maine. However, the mountains should get some snow.

Saturday is looking mainly cloudy with rain arriving during the early nighttime hours.

The weekend storm continues to show a warmer trend. Expect rain for all of southern and central Maine Saturday night through about daybreak Sunday.

Forecast snow and ice amounts for the storm later tonight into Sunday. #mewx pic.twitter.com/pQpRVNYixH — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) January 25, 2020

The mountains will pick up some snow with the higher elevations getting more than 3 inches.

It appears the bulk of the rain and mountain snow will come to an end early Sunday morning.

Sunday will likely be just cloudy. Some afternoon rain showers and areas of drizzle are possible.

Snow showers are possible Sunday night into early Sunday morning. Most of next week is looking quiet.