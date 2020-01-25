University of Maine Black Bear Sports
January 25, 2020
University of Maine Black Bear Sports Latest News | Bar Harbor Housing | Bangor Metro | Weekend Weather | Today's Paper
University of Maine Black Bear Sports

UMaine basketball coach reprimanded by America East for criticizing officials

Jessica Hill | AP
Jessica Hill | AP
University of Maine head coach Richard Barron gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut in December 2019. Barron was reprimanded by America East for publicly criticizing game officials at halftime of Wednesday's game against Vermont. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
By BDN Staff Reports, Special to the BDN

University of Maine men’s basketball coach Richard Barron has been issued a reprimand by the America East Conference for his public criticism of officiating, commissioner Amy Huchthausen announced.

Barron made comments criticizing the officials during a televised halftime interview in UMaine’s game against Vermont on Wednesday.

Vermont led the game 28-26 at halftime and went on to edge the Black Bears 59-57.

“America East policy prohibits the public criticism of officials by any institutional representative, including coaches,” Huchthausen said. “The penalties for unsporting conduct are clearly defined by conference policy as is the protocol for our coaches to provide feedback on officiating to the Coordinator of Officials and the conference office.”

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like