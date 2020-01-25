UMaine basketball coach reprimanded by America East for criticizing officials

University of Maine men’s basketball coach Richard Barron has been issued a reprimand by the America East Conference for his public criticism of officiating, commissioner Amy Huchthausen announced.

Barron made comments criticizing the officials during a televised halftime interview in UMaine’s game against Vermont on Wednesday.

Vermont led the game 28-26 at halftime and went on to edge the Black Bears 59-57.

“America East policy prohibits the public criticism of officials by any institutional representative, including coaches,” Huchthausen said. “The penalties for unsporting conduct are clearly defined by conference policy as is the protocol for our coaches to provide feedback on officiating to the Coordinator of Officials and the conference office.”