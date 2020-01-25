Sumner claims C North regional cheerleading title

Sumner High School of East Sullivan already had two titles to its credit this season as it captured the Penobscot Valley Conference Class C competition and the Downeast Athletic Conference event.

The Tigers added the Class C North championship to its mantelpiece on Saturday after at the Cross Insurance Center with an exceptional energetic routine performed to precision.

Sumner will try to claim its first state Class C crown since 2010 at the state championships at the Augusta Civic Center on Feb. 8.

Sumner tallied 77.9 points and was one of six schools to qualify.

Central of Corinth was second with 66.1 points and the other four qualifiers were Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln (65.1), Houlton (64.2), Bucksport (57.5) and Dexter (57). The other teams were Foxcroft Academy of Dover-Foxcroft (53.8), Calais (52.8), Orono (50.3) and Mt. View of Thorndike (36).