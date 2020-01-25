Saturday’s regional championship cheerleading results

Cheerleading
HIGH SCHOOL
REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
North
At Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Class B
(top six advance to state championships)
Hermon 88.2, Brewer 71.7, Ellsworth 67.7, Presque Isle 67.5, Old Town 66.5, John Bapst 64.3, Nokomis (61.4), Lawrence (60.1), Mt. Blue (56.7), Mount Desert Island (49.7), Caribou (47.4), Belfast (37.4)
South
Class B
(top six advance to state championships)
Medomak Valley 81.7, Leavitt 73.9, Morse 69.8, Erskine Acad. 67.7, Gray-New Gloucester 67.6, Freeport 61.4, Gardiner 47.4, Cony 45, Poland 42.8, Lincoln Acad. 41.8, Oceanside 39.9
Comments