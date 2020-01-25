High School Sports
January 25, 2020
High School Sports

Saturday’s regional championship cheerleading results

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Bangor, Maine -- January 25, 2020 -- The Hermon Hawks took first place in the class B north regional cheering competition at the Cross Insurance Center on Saturday.

Cheerleading

HIGH SCHOOL

REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

North

At Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Class B

(top six advance to state championships)

Hermon 88.2, Brewer 71.7, Ellsworth 67.7, Presque Isle 67.5, Old Town 66.5, John Bapst 64.3, Nokomis (61.4), Lawrence (60.1), Mt. Blue (56.7), Mount Desert Island (49.7), Caribou (47.4), Belfast (37.4)

South

Class B

(top six advance to state championships)

Medomak Valley 81.7, Leavitt 73.9, Morse 69.8, Erskine Acad. 67.7, Gray-New Gloucester 67.6, Freeport 61.4, Gardiner 47.4, Cony 45, Poland 42.8, Lincoln Acad. 41.8, Oceanside 39.9

 


Comments

