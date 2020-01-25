Hermon wins another Class B North cheering title

Youth ruled the Class B North cheering championships Saturday, with three-time defending state champion Hermon — a team with just one senior — capturing the regional title.

Coach Kristie Reed’s squad, winner of eight of the last nine Class B state titles, was the seventh of the 12 participating teams to perform and delivered a strong blend of cheer, tumbling and stunts.

Defending regional champion Ellsworth, which figured to be the Hawks’ primary challenger, followed two teams later and was off to a strong start until suffering a significant fall during a multi-level stunt that resulted in a 10-point deduction.

Hermon scored 88.2 points to lead six teams that qualified for the state championships, to be held Feb. 8 at the Augusta Civic Center.

Brewer, which had to pick up the final 45 seconds of its routine at the end of the competition after one of its participants fell ill during the start of the team’s performance, finished second with 71.7 points while Ellsworth rebounded to finish third with 67.7 points.

Also advancing to states are Presque Isle (67.5), Old Town (66.5) and John Bapst of Bangor (64.3).

Rounding out the regional field were Nokomis of Newport (61.4), Lawrence of Fairfield (60.1), Mt. Blue of Farmington (56.7), Mount Desert Island (49.7), Caribou (47.4) and Belfast (37.4).