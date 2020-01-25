Central Aroostook captures ‘D’ North/South cheering regional title

Defending six-time state champ Central Aroostook High School of Mars Hill rattled off a highly creative and near-flawless performance on Saturday afternoon to cruise to the Class D North/South regional cheerleading championship at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Central Aroostook has captured 11 state titles over the past 12 years.

The Panthers led a parade of eight teams that qualified for the state championships Feb. 8 at the Augusta Civic Center.

Twelve teams combined participated from the North and South regions. A minimum of 11 were required to send eight teams to the states. Ten or fewer would have resulted in only the top six advancing.

Saturday’s competition was like a throwback to the 1980s as several teams used music from that decade in their routines.

Following Central Aroostook were Penobscot Valley of Howland, Bangor Christian, Woodland, Lee Academy, Penquis of Milo, Machias and Wiscasset.