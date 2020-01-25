Bangor, Medomak Valley capture regional cheering titles

Bangor High School and Medomak Valley of Waldoboro extended their regional cheering championship streaks at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday.

Bangor captured its third straight Class A North title while Medomak Valley won the Class B South crown for the 10th consecutive year.

Bangor, coached by Kate Robichaud and Stephanie Craig, finished with 92.4 points to best runner-up Lewiston (86.8) and third-place Oxford Hills of South Paris (86.6) and maintain its Class A regional supremacy.

Oxford Hills had edged Bangor by two-tenths of a point to win the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A crown on Monday.

Courtesy of Jen Fournier Courtesy of Jen Fournier

“We told them we expected a lot of them, and they went out and proved themselves,” Craig said. “Monday was a good performance, today was great.

“Our scores went up and they really reflected the fact that they had a great performance today.”

The veteran Bangor squad will vie for its second state championship in three years on Feb. 8, also in Augusta. The Rams finished second to Biddeford last winter after winning it all for the first time two years ago.

“We went into this competition with the mindset that this is what sets us up for states,” Bangor senior Kylie Lavoie said. “Our routine from KVACs to regionals was one week better, so now we have another two weeks to improve.

“We’ve already watched a video of our performance [Saturday], and we’re thinking about things we can do better.”

Courtesy of Jen Fournier Courtesy of Jen Fournier

Lavoie is one of eight seniors on the Bangor roster who were part of the Rams’ 2018 state championship squad.

“We know that we are very capable of winning states,” Lavoie said. “Especially being seniors, we are the only ones on our current team that have had that moment of winning states and it’s really important for us to be able to win it again but also let [other teammates] that work just as hard as us to be able to feel that for themselves.

“We’re definitely sad that we only have one more competition before our four years of dedication is over, so we want to make the most of it.”

Also qualifying for the Class A states are Hampden Academy (76.8), Mt. Ararat of Topsham (61.4) and Brunswick (60).

Rounding out the Class A North field were Waterville (51.7), Windham (50.8), Skowhegan (48.8), Edward Little of Auburn (42.7), Portland (39.8) and Deering of Portland (36.9).

Courtesy of Jen Fournier Courtesy of Jen Fournier

Members of the Bangor squad are Lavoie, Taylor Blackwell, Elizabeth Brecht, Summer Campbell, Sophie Canarr, Madison Clay, Natalie Cross, Olivia Drake, Hannah Dunn, Hailey Fournier, Sydney Latlippe, Kaydence Lux, Hailey Miles, Haley Pasternack, Tyniah Robinson, Emily Tenney, Briana Tracy, Hailey Tracy and Kelsey White.

Medomak Valley, which finished second to Leavitt of Turner Center at the KVAC Class B championships on Monday, avenged that loss while regaining the Class B South crown.

Coach Heather Simmons’ Panthers totaled 81.7 points to best Leavitt by 7.8 points.

The Hornets were second with 73.9 points while Morse of Bath (69.8), Erskine Academy of South China (67.7), Gray-New Gloucester (67.6) and Freeport (61.4) also qualified for states.

Also competing in the Class B South meet were Gardiner (47.4), Cony of Augusta (45), Poland (42.8), Lincoln Academy of Newcastle (41.8) and Oceanside of Rockland (39.9).

Members of the victorious Medomak Valley squad are Chloe Achorn, Greg Cifaldo, Cheyanne Greene, Haley Levasseur, Emily Mahoney, Alacius Peavey, Katie Ryan, Lachey Sawyer, Lizzi Swan and Aaliyah Thompson.