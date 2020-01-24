UMaine women eye 18th consecutive America East victory against UMBC

Women’s College Basketball

MAINE vs. MARYLAND BALTIMORE COUNTY

Time, site: 1 p.m. Sunday; Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 8-13 (4-3 America East), UMBC 5-12 (1-5)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 21-12, UMaine 58-45 on 2/9/19

Key players: Maine — 5-8 G Anne Simon (11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.6 steals per game), 5-6 G Dor Saar (11 ppg, 4.2 apg, 1.3 spg), 5-11 F Maeve Carroll (10.7 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 2.4 apg), 5-4 G Maddy McVicar (8.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg), 5-9 G Kelly Fogarty (7.5 ppg), 5-11 G Anna Kahelin (3.2 ppg); UMBC — 5-8 G Te’yJah Oliver (20.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.4 apg, 2.2 spg), 5-11 F Janee’a Summers (12.5 ppg, 7.6 rpg), 5-5 G Lyric Swann (7.4 ppg), 6-2 F-C Lucrezia Costa (4.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg), 5-11 G O’lesheya Braxton (3.9 ppg), 6-2 F Jen Gast (3.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg)

Game notes: UMaine has won the last five meetings with UMBC and has won its last 17 AE games at the Cross Insurance Center, including postseason play. UMBC is 1-7 on the road this season. First-year coach Johnetta Hayes led Texas Southern to its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance and two WNIT berths in her six seasons there. Oliver is America East’s No. 2 scorer. Oliver and UMaine’s Fogarty are 1-2 in the conference in 3-pt. shooting percentage at 40.8 and 38.2 percent, respectively. Oliver is second in the conference in steals and UMaine’s Simon is sixth. Four of UMBC’s five conference losses have been by 12 points or fewer. Carroll has four double-doubles in league play this season. Oliver is second in 3-pointers made per game (2.5), Saar is third (2.4) and Fogarty is fifth (2.2).