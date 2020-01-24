UMaine men return to the road at Maryland Baltimore County

Men’s College Basketball

MAINE vs. MARYLAND BALTIMORE COUNTY

Time, site: 1 p.m. Saturday, UMBC Event Center, Baltimore

Records: UMaine 6-14 (2-4 America East), UMBC 8-12 (1-4)

Series: UMBC 21-13, UMBC 67-66 on 2/10/2019

Key players, Maine: 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (15.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists per game), 6-8 F Nedeljko Prijovic (9.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg), 6-8 F Vilgot Larsson (6.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg), 6-6 G Peter Stumer (3.4 ppg); UMBC: 6-2 G K.J. Jackson (12.0 ppg, 4.1 apg), 6-3 G L.J. Owens (10.2 ppg), 6-10 F Brandon Horvath (9.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg), 6-3 G R.J. Eytle-Rock (9.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.4 apg), 6-8 F Dimitrije Spasojevic (9.2 ppg, .607 field-goal percentage)

Game notes: UMaine hopes to take the momentum it built during a 2-1 homestand to the road, where the Black Bears are 1-10 this season. UM will be without senior guard and reigning America East player of the week Sergio El Darwich (broken finger) for the second straight game. He is expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks. The Black Bears are tied with Binghamton for seventh place in the conference standings but are just 1 1/2 games out of fourth, which would be good for the final home quarterfinal berth when the conference playoffs start in early March. UMBC on Wednesday became the last America East team to win a conference game with a 69-60 victory at Hartford. Eytle-Rock had 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to lead the way. UMBC has won its last 10 games against UMaine. The Retrievers’ Jackson, like UMaine’s Fleming, was a second-team All-America East choice last season. UMaine concludes the first half of its conference schedule on Feb. 1 at The Pit in Orono against Hartford.